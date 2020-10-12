Delhi woman dies in road mishap in Ludhiana, 4 injured

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 22:57 IST

A 53-year-old woman from New Delhi died on Sunday after a pickup auto hit her car near Sherpur. Her son and three other relatives suffered injuries in the accident.

The deceased has been identified as Veena Rani.

The pickup auto driver, identified as Varinder Kumar of Ghora Colony, Ludhiana, fled from the spot, but was arrested on Monday.

Based on the complaint of Raghu Sharma, the deceased’s son, Kumar has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code.

Raghu told police that he, his mother and three other relatives had gone to Amritsar. On Saturday, they were returning to Delhi, and as they reached near the railway crossing in Sherpur, the speeding pickup auto hit their car.

Onlookers called the police and rushed them to a hospital, where his mother succumbed.