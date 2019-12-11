‘DEMOLITION’ OF MANGU MUTT Akal Takht summons SGPC, DSGMC for explanation

cities

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 23:36 IST

Embarrassed by reports of alleged demolition of Guru Nanak-related Mangu Mutt near Jagannath Temple at Puri in Odisha, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday summoned the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and other bodies that were entrusted with the task to protect the place, on December 19 for their explanation in the matter.

“Mangu Mutt in Odisha is a sacred place that is not managed by the Sikhs directly. The efforts are being made by other forces to take control over the Mutt,” said head of the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs.

He said, “To protect and preserve such places, various Sikh bodies, including the SGPC and DSGMC, are taking measures. We have called all these bodies at Akal Takht Sahib on December 19 at 12.oo pm to explain what all they have done so far to protect these places”.

“We want sangat to know which body or individual is responsible for damage to the Mutt. Whichever body is found guilty, be it SGPC, DSGMC or anyone else, strict action will be taken against it and it will be exposed before sangat,” he said.

Enraged over more than one petitions filed by various bodies or individuals in the court in this matter, Giani Harpreet Singh said, “Multiple petitions are also one of the reasons behind spoiling the case concerning Sikhs. We will try to ensure that only one body or individual take legal measures in the court in future for better results”.

Interacting with the media here, he said they have historic resources to support claim of the Sikhs on the places being targeted by other forces. “These historical sources should be presented in the courts,” he added.

“These cases are very sensitive. Now, the Akal Takht will oversee what kind of measures is being taken by the Sikh bodies in these cases,” he added.