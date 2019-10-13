Dengue fangs sink deeper into Lucknow

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 22:02 IST

Dengue cases are being reported from almost every part of Lucknow. As many as 452 people have tested positive for this vector-borne disease this year with most of the cases coming to fore in the past three months.

So far, three people including a young poet and a minor girl have reportedly died due to dengue.

This is despite the fact that over 60 health department teams are visiting over a thousand homes and offices every day to check for larvae breeding spots.

The maximum dengue cases have been reported from Rajajipuram, Indira Nagar, Alambagh, Mahanagar, Sharda Nagar, Vikas Nagar, Bangla Bazar, LDA Colony, Ruchi Khand, Gomti Nagar and Aliganj.

“I live in a flat that has no source of mosquito breeding, but I tested positive for dengue. Now whom should I blame,” asked one of the patients recuperating at his home in Indira Nagar.

The health department ensures anti-larvae spray while the municipal corporation conducts fogging. However, these measures have so far failed to contain the spread of vector-borne diseases, said experts.

“The agencies concerned have failed to manage water-logging, which has resulted in spurt of dengue cases in Lucknow,” said Dr PK Gupta, former president, Indian Medical Association (Lucknow).

Poet Aman Chandpuri, 22, who passed away at SGPGI on October 10, was admitted with a complaint of dengue and low platelet count.

“Doctors tried their best to save Aman Chandpuri, but he suffered multi organ failure and died,” said Rakesh Kapoor, PGI director.

Aman was initially admitted to a private hospital where he was not given proper treatment, alleged his relatives. A minor girl and a woman from Faizullahganj, who tested positive for dengue at a private lab, also died earlier this week.

“The hospital cited septicemia as reason for the woman’s death. But we have called for a death audit. So far, we have no information of any dengue deaths this year,” said Dr Narendra Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow.

Three more deaths (one each) from Sitapur, Barabanki and Unnao were reported earlier this month.

KGMU, RMLIMS ignoring notices & fine

The health department served four notices on KGMU, two on Lohia institute and imposed fine on these establishments as mosquito larvae were spotted at many places on their campuses. But these premier institutes ignored all the notices.

“We warned them and even slapped fine, but they neither paid heed nor paid fine. Now, we will lodge FIR if larvae breeding spots are found again,” said Agrawal.

The health department has till now scanned 56,384 houses/offices but dengue cases are being reported from different areas every day.

“We shall increase the number of teams visiting houses. At present, we have over 70, but we need 110 to cover all wards in the city,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

If larvae are in one house, they can bite people in at least 100 neighbouring houses, he said.

Till now, 2,192 notices under Section 188 of the IPC have been served on various households and establishments for larvae breeding. “Not all houses can be checked, hence people need to keep their surroundings clean,” said chief medical officer Dr Narendra Agrawal.

School kids asked to wear full-sleeved clothes

LUCKNOW: As part of dengue prevention measures, the district administration has issued an advisory, asking students to wear full sleeves shirts and trousers when they go to school to avoid mosquito bite. Girls can wear salwar or stockings.

Schools have also been directed to maintain cleanliness on their campuses.

“Keeping the body covered is the simplest and best way to prevent mosquito bite,” said Dr PK Gupta.

Now, FIRs against repeat offenders

From Monday, FIR will be lodged if mosquito larvae are found at a place repeatedly during checking drives by health teams. Principal secretary (health) Devesh Chaturvedi has asked officers to lodge FIRs against repeat offenders who do not remove the source for mosquito breeding, despite warning.

Seized vehicles to be shifted

In wake of the spurt in dengue cases, vehicles dumped at different police stations will be shifted to a centralised place on the city’s outskirts.

Vehicles kept for days and months at a place are usually a prime source of mosquito breeding (as rainwater/due drops accumulate in them). SSP (Lucknow) Kalanidhi Naithani said: “We have planned to shift the vehicles dumped outside police stations.”

The work of shifting is likely to be completed in a few days.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 22:02 IST