e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dengue in the time of Covid: PMC, hospitals geared up to deal with dual health challenge

Dengue in the time of Covid: PMC, hospitals geared up to deal with dual health challenge

cities Updated: Jun 10, 2020 21:31 IST
Steffy Thevar
Steffy Thevar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now looking at another health challenge, that of dengue in the light of the Southwest Monsoon forecast to hit Pune this week.

As city hospitals and laboratories are already burdened with Covid-19 cases, the monsoon-borne dengue disease brings a new challenge.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, the civic insecticide department chief said, “We have enough staff and also we have floated tenders to buy insecticide for fumigation to control the spread of dengue and malaria. We have enough manpower and machinery. Most cases start coming in by July and so we will start spraying insecticide in high-risk areas. For corona we spray disinfectants and for dengue and malaria we spray insecticide, so we need difference chemicals for which we are prepared.”

As per data from PMC’s health department, in 2018 the city saw 2,943 suspected dengue cases of which, the NIV confirmed 682 samples and two deaths were reported.

In 2019, the number of suspected cases went up to 6,040, of which 1,407 were confirmed cases and 10 deaths were recorded.

In 2020, 123 suspected cases have been found as of March, of which seven were confirmed and no deaths have been reported as yet.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri hospitals, said, “I think that the city hospitals will be able to take the load of dengue, malaria and Chikungunya cases, which are reported annually. Most of these infections are not so severe and those who come to the hospitals come only in case of severe infection. They will be treated in non-Covid-19 wards.”

Dr Rao did cite two cases of dual infection – dengue and Covid-19.

“Sahyadri has two cases - dengue and Covid-19 infections. Both these infections have no particular medicines and have to be treated based on symptoms. However, the hospitals will be able to tackle the situation efficiently and labs will be able to deliver, as the process of identification for dengue and Covid-19 is completely different,” Dr Rao said.

top news
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal meets Amit Shah, discusses Covid-19 situation in Delhi
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Karnataka, Congress to approach court over DK Shivakumar’s swearing in
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
2 men engaged for painting job stole 4 hard disks from INS Vikrant, caught: NIA
2 men engaged for painting job stole 4 hard disks from INS Vikrant, caught: NIA
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
HT Salutes: Ameena, an Anganwadi worker feeding hundreds of migrant labourers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In