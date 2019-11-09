e-paper
‘Dengue’ patient dies, 27 fresh cases in Lucknow

  Nov 09, 2019
A suspected dengue patient died while 27 fresh cases were reported in the state capital on Saturday.

An 80-year-old woman, a resident of Hasanganj in Unnao district, was suffering from high fever for the past few days and was being treated by doctors in Unnao. Later, she was admitted to a hospital in Kakori (Lucknow), where she succumbed during treatment.

The family said she had tested positive for dengue but health officials said they were yet to receive the patient’s details. Dr KP Tripathi, in- charge of vector-borne diseases, said he was yet to receive patient’s details.

In the state capital, 27 fresh cases were reported from different areas including Balaganj, Ashiana, Ruchi Khand, Mohanlalganj, Rajajipuram and Alambagh on Friday.

