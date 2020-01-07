e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Cities / Denied job permission, Dadri woman ends life after killing son

Denied job permission, Dadri woman ends life after killing son

cities Updated: Jan 07, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Hisar
A 23-year-old woman killed her three-year-old son before hanging herself to death in Jitpura Dhani village of Charkhi Dadri’s Badhra, police said on Tuesday.

As per her father-in-law, she took the extreme step after her husband denied her permission to join a government job.

“She had cleared the exam for a clerical job in the Haryana government, but my son did not allow her to join,” he added.

“We came to know about the matter on Monday night when my son saw the bodies of his wife and son hanging from a ceiling fan,” the woman’s father-in-law said.

Badhra deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Anil Kumar said a probe has been initiated.

On the statement of the woman’s brother, police have registered a first information report (FIR) against her under Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempt to commit suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“We have recorded the statements of her family members. The woman did not leave any suicide note behind,” DSP Kumar said.

Badhra station house officer (SHO) Telu Ram said, “The woman had got married five years ago. Her husband is a farmer and belongs to a well-to-do family. The woman hailed from Mitathal in Bhiwani district.”

