Dept flooded with condolence messages after ACP Kohli’s death

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:05 IST

A day after the death of assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Anil Kumar Kohli due to Covid-19, the police department has been flooded with condolence messages by people from all walks of life through different mediums. Kohli’s colleagues and the people have demanded a job for his son in the department on compensation ground as the officer laid down his life in the line of the duty.

Police officials have been in contact with Kohli’s son and have assured him all help possible for the treatment of his wife, who is Covid-19 positive and admitted to the hospital.

Kohli’s colleagues, who did not go to the crematorium to bid adieu to their friend, said they talked to his son over the phone and prayed for the departed soul at their homes.

The police officials said that in case of the death of any officer while performing his duty, his or her family member gets a job in the department on compensation ground. As the ACP had fallen ill while performing his duty and later died in the hospital, his son should get the job. “We will collectively raise the demand before the senior officers,” they said.

70% police personnel test negative for Covid-19

Meanwhile, no new case of coronavirus was found in the department, which brought a sigh of relief to the police.

As many as 115 samples of police personnel were sent for testing, out of which 70% results were negative, while around 30% results are still awaited. Out of the three police personnel – sub-inspector Arshpreet Kaur, SHO at Basti Jodhewal police station, assistant sub-inspector Sukhdev Singh and constable Prabhjot Singh – who tested positive for Covid-19, two are admitted in Ludhiana hospitals and one is in a hospital Ferozepur.

According to commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Agrawal, “All three police personnel remain asymptomatic and their health condition has been graded as good by the attending doctors. The process of contact tracing and testing of the primary contacts among positive police personnel has also been completed.”

The health and safety of the police personnel who are either under home quarantine or admitted to hospital is being regularly monitored. A robust system for such surveillance and monitoring has been put in place.