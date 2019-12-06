Deputy CM proposes unique IDs for job seekers to streamline process

cities

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 21:15 IST

Gurugram Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, on his visit to the city on Friday, said that unique IDs will be provided to graduates and postgraduates applying for jobs through the employment exchange, in order to collate the data and ensure better job opportunities.

“The target is to make digitise the functioning of employment exchange and make it paperless in the next two to three months, to provide better job opportunities for the domicile as well as those from other states,” said Chautala, while addressing a state-level meeting on employment in the state.

Affirming that the digitisation will improve the coordination among labour, industry and employment departments, which continues to work in silos, Chautala said, “The skill department, which is not with me, will also have a role to play. In the next two to three months, all four departments should start functioning in a centralised manner. This would aid in reducing the application fee paid by the job seeker and streamline the administrative mechanism.”

Currently, a single state employment exchange is functional at Panchkula. There are four divisional employment exchanges, 16 district employment exchanges, 31 subdivisional employment exchanges and three university employment information and guidance bureaus. Chautala stressed upon reciprocating employment information centres in the existing 17 universities across the state.

It has also been revealed that the state government, since 2016, has spent ₹619 crore to provide jobs to over 40,000 graduates and postgraduates under the Saksham Yuva Scheme. The variation in the number of applications in each district, however, remains a concern. According to the data, Gurugram received over 150 applications under the scheme, while more than 3,000 applications were filed in Mahendergarh.

Likewise, Nuh received more than 400 and Palwal over 500 job applications. “The idea is to monitor all those who have applied through Saksham. Through this, we can get to know the number of times a particular, unemployed youth of the state has applied for a government job,” Chautala said.

More so, he directed the officials to provide job opportunities to at least 200 applicants each in Gurugram and Faridabad, 150 in Panipat and 100 each in other districts through job fairs.

Chautala, at the time of state election in October, promised to reserve 75% of jobs for local youth and introduce the ‘Right to Work Act’ to provide employment opportunities as per the qualification of the applicant. He also promised to set up a dedicated employment ministry.