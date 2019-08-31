Dera Sacha Sauda followers pay tribute to chief at Naam Charcha ghar

cities

Updated: Aug 31, 2019 01:16 IST

Thousands of Dera Sacha Sauda followers reached the Naam Charcha Ghar at Nabha on Friday. Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was convicted for rape and murder, had visited this assembly hall on this day in 2005. The followers assembled here to celebrate the occasion. Heavy police was deployed to maintain law and order.

The followers refused to accept the conviction of the dera chief and said their devotion to him is unshakeable.“On this day in 2005, this place received a touch of the feet of Pita ji (Ram Rahim) and we have come here to feel him around,” said a follower, Satgur Insan.

Many said the dera chief had taken a great ordeal on himself as that was a cursed time for India and he saved the country by going to jail himself. Stalls of various dera products were setup and the followers listened to digitally played satsang.

Nabha deputy superintendent of police(DSP) Varinder Singh Thind said the situation was under control and heavy police has been deployed with high vigilance outside the charcha ghar.

