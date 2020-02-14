Designated police officer for every village soon: DGP

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 23:10 IST

CHANDIGARH

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta on Friday announced to earmark a designated police officer in the rank of assistant sub-inspector/head constable/constable, for each of the 12,700 villages of the state. The designated police officer would provide “a ready point of contact for the people living in the villages of the state”, he said.

Chairing a meeting of the senior police officials, including SSPs, DIGs and IGs, to review the state’s law and order situation in Phillaur, the DGP said the names and phone numbers of the police officers would be shared with people by displaying them on the Punjab Police website. The village police officer would visit the village once a week to understand the issues and concerns of the community.

WOMEN HELPDESKS

It was also decided at the meeting to set up women helpdesks, manned by women police officers, in all districts. Designated women police officials of the rank of constable and above will also be deployed in all the 406 police stations. The names of these woman police officials will also be displayed on the Punjab Police website along with their ranks and phone numbers.

These officials would provide the necessary interface, besides acting as a bridge between the police and the people. They would also listen to the concerns and grievances of the people and provide the necessary support and security. These officials will seek to replace “zail (a group of villages) system” of earlier times, with one ASI/HC looking after a group of 8-10 villages.

VILLAGE POLICE OFFICER

These officials will keep tabs and gather information about the criminals, including their activities and whereabouts, criminals missing from the village etc, drug sale and distribution too. The village police officer would be a friendly village cop and help to build and populate a digital village information system, the DGP added.

The DGP also reviewed the performance of districts on parameters like action against terrorism, organised crime, drive against drugs, untraced murders, rapes and POSCO cases.

The meeting also deliberated on issues like strengthening of security of threatened persons and places in the wake of latest internal security inputs besides targeting Focus Areas in police working, including police station records, police data bases and crime records, screening of police officers, disposal of seized drugs and liquor and case property vehicles.