Despite admn clearance, small industries remain closed in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:25 IST

The district administration’s decision to allow factory and industry units, including brick kilns, to function proved a non-starter as most units remained closed on Monday, citing inability to function under the guidelines set by the government.

The administration had allowed factories and industries to function on the condition that the labour stays on the factory premises and they are provided food, medical aid and lodging along with other facilities. They were also told to maintain a minimum distance of two metres between two workers, provide them face masks and hand sanitisers at all times, besides ensuring that the factory is sanitised regularly.

The administration also issued an advisory to industrialists to not terminate the services of any person or stop paying their wages. In case of any violation, the industrialists were told their licenses would be terminated immediately.

‘NOT VIABLE’

However, the industrial hubs on Bahadurke Road, Industrial Area and Focal Point wore a deserted look on Monday. Calling the guidelines draconian, Vinod Thaper, president of the knitwear club, said that running a unit as per the terms and conditions of the government was not viable.

“Barring a few big industries in the city, the majority cannot comply with the norms. Further, no factory owner wants to risk his or his workers’ lives at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the country,” said Thaper.

‘DON’T HAVE RAW MATERIAL’

On the other hand, Vicky Rana, a kids apparel manufacturer on Bahadurke Road, said that there was no point in opening the unit with the current set of guidelines. “In order to start production, there has been to be a demand in the market. But currently there is no demand. Besides, grocery items nothing else is being sold. Further, we do not have raw material to manufacture the material,” said Vicky Rana.

Ajit Lakra, president (textile division), federation of industrial and commercial organisations (FICO), said that it would not be possible to provide food and shelter to labourers till lockdown is in place. “It is practically not possible to make such arrangements. Moreover, providing proper sanitation to labourers will be an added challenge. This is why 90% of the small scale units remained closed today,” said Lakra.

On the other hand cycle-parts manufacturer, Paramvir Singh Bhogal expressed surprise at the present set of guidelines. He said, “One wonders how industries are expected to run in the absence of supply chain. Let alone the absence of critical direct inputs like raw material, etc, even basic business enabling services like couriers are not running. Further, there is no demand for non-essential goods as retail sector is closed. Without availability of inputs and absence of avenues for moving outputs, the government’s idea of running businesses is a fool’s paradise,” he said.

Badish K Jindal of the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA) demanded that on the lines of the Gujarat government, the Punjab government should also wave off fixed charges, including power bill, till April 30 and the pending bills till May 31. “We have written a letter to the state government and requested them to offer allowance for the industry,” said Jindal.