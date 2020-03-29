e-paper
Despite lockdown, banks to remain open in Punjab on March 30-31

Despite lockdown, banks to remain open in Punjab on March 30-31

chandigarh Updated: Mar 29, 2020 23:54 IST
Banks will remain open across Punjab on March 30 and 31 to facilitate people in their financial transactions amid curfew restrictions, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh said on Sunday.

From April 3 onwards, all bank branches would be open only on two days in a week on a rotation basis. On the directives of the CM, the state home department has issued an advisory regarding operation of banks branches during curfew amid Covid-19 in the state on March 30 and 31 and beyond.

The deputy commissioners of Punjab and UT Chandigarh have been asked to extend necessary support and ensure other requisite items during relaxation to the banking staff, said an official spokesperson.

According to the advisory, it has been decided that all the bank branches, ATMs, banking correspondents, cash in transit/cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be operational on March 30 and 31. Hence, all the deputy commissioners in the state and UT Chandigarh have been directed to provide necessary support by means of issuance of passes and other requisite relaxation.

On March 31, special clearing of all government cheques will be conducted. Though April 1 is a non-public dealing day for the banks, the DCs have been asked to provide requisite passes to the bank staff on that day too.

From April 3 onwards, the operation of bank branches, ATMs, banking correspondents, cash in transit/cash replenishment agencies, IT and engineering support vendors for banks shall be regulated, with skeletal staff.

These orders are in line with those issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on March 24 for closure of all commercial and private establishments certain commercial and private establishments which include banks and ATMs also.

