Developer among four booked for carving out illegal colony in Ambala’s Barara

cities

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:58 IST

Four men including a local developer of an authorised colony were booked on Tuesday for allegedly constructing the colony illegally in Ambala’s Barara.

Lodging the complaint, district town planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar told the police that Jitender Kumar, Madan Lal, Narender Pal and Amarjeet Singh (developer) had carved out the unauthorised colony on 19 kanal 10 marla land falling in the revenue estate of Adhoya village, Barara of Ambala district, in violation of norms.

“The said site falls within the urban area which means that the land owner shall get a licence before carving out a colony within the notified area from the competent authority, director town country planning, Haryana, Chandigarh. The above-named offenders have thus violated the rules and are deliberately continuing with the contravention of provision of the Act,” Kumar said.

The DTP also asked the police to stop the unauthorised colonisation and to keep vigil in the area to bring any unauthorised activity to his notice.

A case was registered under Sections 3, 7(i) and 7(ii) of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act at Barara police station.