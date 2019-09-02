Devotees open hearts, homes to welcome Bappa 

cities

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 20:33 IST

Pune – Ganesh festival began with fervour and gaiety with people welcoming their beloved Bappa with enthusiasm. While residents installed the idols of elephant god at homes, mandals of five Manache Ganpati carried out grand procession of the deity through Kumthekar road, Bajirao road and Laxmi road drawing in a huge crowd.

Citizens dressed in traditional clothes brought Bappa home in the morning and installed the idols amid hymns and prayers. Most streets in Pune were dotted with lines of Ganesh idols in creative makhars (decorative material). Housing societies too installed Bappa with much fanfare.

Sun City housing society on Sinhgad road is celebrating the festival for more than 12 years with residents organising programmes for children, women and senior citizens.

The procession of Kasba Ganpati, the first Manache Ganpati, started in traditional silver palkhi at 9.30 am from Kunte chowk. The mandal enters its 127th year of formation. Along with two traditional dhol-tasha pathak (troupe), two bands and one Sanai Chowghada performance, the procession reached at Mandal at 11.30 am. The Ganpati pooja was carried out by Sri M, founder of Satsang Foundation. The mandal has made ‘Gajmahal’ decoration at their pandal this year.

It was followed by other Manache Ganpati Mandals namely Tambdi Jogeshwari, Guruji Talim Mandal, Tulsibaug Ganpati Mandal and Kesari Wada Ganpati Mandal from different city routes on Kumthekar road and Laxmi road. Residents gathered in large numbers to see the processions.

Other prominent Ganpati Mandals such as Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandal’s procession started from the main temple at 8.30 am. First the aarti was done in the temple, then the Ganpati idol was kept on the ‘Sheshatmak Rath’ decorated with flowers before the procession proceeded towards the Ganeshotsav Pandal near Datta Mandir on Shivaji Road.

In the starting of the procession, there was Sanai and Chowghada playing of Gaikwad and Dewalankar Brothers. It was followed by three prominent bands in Pune – Prabhat Band, Darbar Band and Mayur Band. And finally the performance of Gandhaksha Dhol Tasha Pathak.

Another attraction in these processions was Hutatma Babugenu Ganpati Mandal’s ‘Mayur Rath’ which was decorated with flowers. And there was ‘Dhwaj Pathak’ of women in which hundreds of women were holding Dhwaj (flags) in hand, dancing on the beats of dhol-tasha.

Finally, at 1.30 pm, all the five Manache Ganpati Mandals and other prominent Ganpati mandals in the city completed their processions and installed the deity at their respective pandals.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 20:33 IST