e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Dhanansu cycle valley project in Ludhiana on track, says Punjab CM

Dhanansu cycle valley project in Ludhiana on track, says Punjab CM

The cycle valley is being developed on 380 acre land in Dhanansu.

cities Updated: Aug 06, 2020 00:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab chief minister (CM) Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said that the government was making all efforts to see that the Dhanansu cycle valley project was on track and made operational by year end.

The CM was addressing a webinar organised by Hero Cycles to celebrate the production of 150 million cycles since 1956. Officials of the firm from across the world including the UK and Germany joined Punjab government officials at the webinar.

The cycle valley is being developed on 380 acre land in Dhanansu. Hero Cycles is developing an anchor unit on 100 acres allotted to the firm in January 2019. Moreover, with the unveiling of the Hero Industrial Park at the upcoming International Cycle Valley in Punjab, Hero Cycles will be able to augment its manufacturing capacity to 10 million units annually by March 2021, said Pankaj Munjal, chairman and managing director of Hero Cycles.

The company which owns a 43% share in the Indian market has so far produced 167.35 million units of bicycles–with 150.9 million coming from the Ludhiana plant alone. During the interaction, Munjal sought reduction in taxes on traditional cycles priced below ₹5,000 so as to benefit the poor. He also urged the CM to promote safe cycling lanes in the state. The CM assured him support on all counts.

top news
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse counter to China after its Kashmir barb
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Kashmir Lt Governor GC Murmu quits amid buzz that he could be next CAG
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
Monsoon fury leaves Mumbai battered, bruised and waterlogged
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
Reliance Industries second biggest brand globally after Apple
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
For once, saffron cuts across political divide with Ram temple event celebrations in MP
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
Covid update: China allows Indians to return; Bill Gates on vaccine
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In