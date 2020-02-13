Dhariwal shooting: Police release photos of accused

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:09 IST

Three days after two unidentified youths opened fire at Shiv Sena (Hindustan Northern India) youth wing president Honey Mahajan and Ashok Kumar (23), a trader, in the Dhariwal area of Gurdaspur district, leaving the latter dead, police on Thursday released photos of the accused.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said these photos have been released after downloading them from the CCTV cameras installed on the adjoining buildings.

The SSP said that the police have launched a hunt in the area to nab the assailants who opened fire on Mahajan who was sitting at Kumar’s grocery shop at Dadwan Road in Dhariwal on Monday evening.