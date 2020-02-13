e-paper
Dhariwal shooting: Police release photos of accused

Dhariwal shooting: Police release photos of accused

Gurdaspur SSP Swarndeep Singh said these photos have been released after downloading them from the CCTV cameras installed on the adjoining buildings

Feb 13, 2020
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Three days after two unidentified youths opened fire at Shiv Sena (Hindustan Northern India) youth wing president Honey Mahajan and Ashok Kumar (23), a trader, in the Dhariwal area of Gurdaspur district, leaving the latter dead, police on Thursday released photos of the accused.

Gurdaspur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Swarndeep Singh said these photos have been released after downloading them from the CCTV cameras installed on the adjoining buildings.

The SSP said that the police have launched a hunt in the area to nab the assailants who opened fire on Mahajan who was sitting at Kumar’s grocery shop at Dadwan Road in Dhariwal on Monday evening.

