Different groups stake claim to key role in Ram temple construction

Jan 22, 2020

Over two months after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title case, different groups of Hindu saints and seers have staked claim for the right to play a key role in construction of the proposed Ram temple.

These groups include the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (RJN) headed by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ramalaya Nyas and former IPS officer Kishore Kunal of the Bihar Rajya Dharmik Nyas Board.

In its Ayodhya verdict on November 9 last year, the Supreme Court had asked the Centre to form a trust for the construction of the temple within three months. That deadline ends on February 9.

RJN has the backing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) which has said that people who played an important role in the Ram temple movement should be given a prominent role in the construction of the temple as well.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Saraswati, a member of the VHP’s Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal, said, “Based on the history of our struggle, logic, sentiments and campaign, the central government should entrust the honour of the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. It was we who performed the shilapujan for the temple, collected over Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) through equal contributions of Rs 1.25 each from Ram Bhakts across the length and breadth of the nation. Whoever is coming forward for construction of the temple should extend their support to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas.”

The VHP has displayed its model of the proposed temple at its camp in the ongoing Magh Mela-2020 in Prayagraj.

It has said as this model was before the people for the past 30 years, it is only right that the temple be built as per its design and specifications.

Ashok Tiwari, kendriya sant sampark pramukh of the VHP, said, “We have conveyed our sentiments to the central government. The responsibility of temple construction should be entrusted to the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The model of the temple that has been put before the people for the past three decades now should be the one on which it (temple) gets constructed. We are ready to give our land, money, carved stones and model for this.”

However, Dwarka-Sharda Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati wants a sprawling Ram temple complex in Ayodhya to be built on the lines of the magnificent Angkor Wat temple of Cambodia.

The top seer has displayed a model of the temple envisaged by him at his Magh Mela camp in Prayagraj.

He has proposed a 1008-foot-tall temple structure with a 70-foot plinth constructed over 3a .5 acre plot of land. Having a 216 square feet sanctum sanctorum, this temple envisions capacity to accommodate 1.08 lakh devotees at a time.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand, the representative of Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, is backing the Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ramalaya Nyas to be entrusted with the task of temple construction.

“The responsibility of temple construction should be given to a body that is able to undertake construction as per the shastras and commands respect and support of all saints and seers. Ayodhya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ramalaya Nyas has been supported by all four Shankracharyas, five Vaishnavacharyas and the 13 akhadas. If the central government fails to take an unbiased decision based on logic and reasoning, this issue will go to court,” said Swami Avimukteshwaranand.

Soon after the Ayodhya verdict, Kishore Kunal, had announced here that the Patna-based religious body will contribute Rs 2 crore each for five years for the construction of the temple for Ram Lalla.

