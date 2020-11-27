e-paper
Home / Cities / 'Dilli Chalo' protest: Amarinder, Khattar spar over police action on farmers

‘Dilli Chalo’ protest: Amarinder, Khattar spar over police action on farmers

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 01:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh: On the day the farmers started their ‘Dilli Chalo’ march, a war of words erupted between Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar who blamed each other for the chaotic scenes witnessed on the roads leading to the national capital.

The slanging match was started by Amarinder who lashed out at Khattar on Twitter for stopping farmers from heading towards Delhi to protest against the Centre’s agriculture marketing laws. “Why is @mlkhattar govt in Haryana stopping the farmers from moving to Delhi? The tyrannical use of brute force against peacefully protesting farmers is totally undemocratic & unconstitutional,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

Amarinder, who leads the Congress government in Punjab, asked Khattar why he was provoking them (farmers) by resorting to force. “Let them pass @mlkhattar ji, don’t push them to the brink. Let them take their voice to Delhi peacefully,” he tweeted, making an appeal to the BJP to direct the Haryana government not to indulge in strong-arm tactics.

Khattar responded in equal measure, accusing the Punjab chief minister of inciting innocent farmers for cheap politics during the time of pandemic.

The Haryana CM said he kept trying to reach Amarinder for the last three days but he was unreachable. “Is this how serious you are on farmers’ issues? You are only tweeting and running away from talks. Why?” he tweeted.

Khattar further said that time for his (Amarinder’s) lies, deception and propaganda was over. “Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people – at least avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic,” he posted only to see Capt express shock over the response.

Amarinder replied that it is the farmers who have to be convinced on MSP. “You should have tried to talk to them before their #DilliCaho. And if you think I’m inciting farmers then why are Haryana farmers also marching to Delhi?” he asked. He also questioned the Centre’s decision to push through the farm laws amid the pandemic.

