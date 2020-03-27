e-paper
Discard used masks in separate bag: TMC

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:21 IST
Thane civic commissioner Vijay Singhal has appealed to residents not to throw used masks and gloves in dustbins. The safety gear should be disposed of in a separate bag, he said. Singhal has also told the solid waste department to educate the sanitation workers on handling and segregation of the masks and gloves. An official requesting anonymity said, “Most residents throw the used masks in the dry waste bin. This puts the sanitation workers who segregate the waste at risk.”

