Discom cuts power supply to 6,240 defaulters since August, recovers over ₹83 crore dues

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 21:02 IST

NOIDA: During the ongoing disconnection drive, started from August 1 this year, the Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) has so far disconnected supply to 6,240 defaulters. Electricity dues of over ₹83 crore have also been recovered as result of these drives.

PVVNL chief engineer Virendra Nath Singh said these 6,240 defaulters had not cleared their dues, which cumulatively amounts to ₹11.24 crore. “Fearing permanent disconnection, nearly 20,750 other defaulters have paid up a total of ₹83.73 crore towards their dues,” he said.

Giving the month-wise breakup of disconnection and recovery during the drive, Singh said in August and September, supply were disconnected to 1,367 and 1,616 consumers, respectively. “We recovered ₹27 crore and ₹20 crore, respectively, in August and September from other consumers, who cleared their dues fearing disconnection. From October 1 to till date, far we have disconnected supply lines to 3,250 defaulters and recovered around ₹37 crore from other consumers,” he said.

The chief engineer further informed that after the disconnection, over 4,500 of those 6,240 defaulters later deposited over ₹8 crore, to restore their power connection. “The total number of defaulters was around 75,000 on August 1 this year, which has now come down to around 20,000. Our progress in the last three and half months is very encouraging,” he said.

He further claimed that within two months, Gautam Budh Nagar district will have no defaulters of power dues. “Our officials are regularly creating awareness among consumers to make timely payment of electricity bills. At the same time, we have always taken a hard stance against power thieves. For lawbreaking people, we have now an exclusive anti-power theft police station in Sector 63. Over 525 consumers have been charge-sheeted for power theft at this police station since it became operational,” he said.