Monday, Sep 23, 2019

Discotheque raided in Zirakpur, owner held

Was also found violating the norms in April this year.

cities Updated: Sep 22, 2019 23:44 IST
 The owner of discotheque PitBrew was arrested after police found it running beyond the midnight deadline on Saturday. The owner has been identified as Ram Oberoi, a resident of Dhakoli.“Following a tip-off that the club was running after 12am in violation of the government norms, a police team conducted a raid and found that a party was going on in the disco,” said station house officer (SHO), Zirakpur, Gurcharan Singh.

The SHO said Oberoi was booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, however, was later released on bail.

The SHO said that they had instructions from Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) and SSP to take the action against the violators.

On April 20 this year, the discotheque, Pit Brew was found functioning beyond the midnight deadline. A case was registered at that time also against the owner.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 23:44 IST

