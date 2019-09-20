Dishing out a ‘live message’ to shun animal food, opt for plate of compassion

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:32 IST

A young girl lying on a big plate attracted the attention of passerby at the Hazratganj crossing in Lucknow on Friday afternoon. Those who stopped by went on to ask: what was it all about?

“It’s for you to think what you eat. A dead and cooked animal or vegetables? It is for you to decide,” said activists of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) which organised the demonstration to mark the International Day of Peace (September 21).

The girl appeared ‘lifeless’ on the giant plate alongside green vegetables, and a big knife and fork as a reminder to passers-by that no one wanted to be carved up and served as food.

“The best way is to choose healthy, tasty vegan meals,” said PETA India campaigns coordinator Radhika Suryavanshi.

“That’s why PETA India is encouraging caring people to celebrate the International Day of Peace by choosing not to eat any animals on this and every other day of the year,” she said.

“Chickens on factory farms are packed by the thousands into crowded sheds that reek of ammonia from the accumulated waste in which they’re forced to stand. They’re denied everything that’s natural and important to them. Chickens and other animals killed for food are then crammed into vehicles and transported to slaughterhouses in such high numbers that many sustain broken bones, suffocate, or even die on the way,” she said.

“At slaughterhouses, workers often slit the throats of goats, sheep, and others with dull blades. Each person who goes vegan saves the lives of nearly 200 animals per year. In addition, raising animals for food is a leading cause of water pollution and land degradation,” she said.

First Published: Sep 20, 2019 19:32 IST