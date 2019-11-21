Disqualification hearing against three rebel AAP MLAs next month

cities

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 23:05 IST

Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh will hold a hearing next month on the disqualification cases filed against the three rebel MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the anti-defection law.

The speaker has summoned the three legislators, Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Amarjit Singh Sandoa, and Baldev Singh, on December 31 to hear the petitions filed against them for leaving the party (AAP) on whose ticket they were elected to the state assembly.

While Sandoa, a first-time MLA from Rupnagar, had joined the ruling Congress just days before the April-May 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Khaira set up his separate Punjab Ekta Party (PEP). Khaira and Baldev Singh had unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary polls from Bathinda and Faridkot, respectively, as the candidates of PEP. According to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, if a member voluntarily gives up members of a political party, he or she is subject to disqualification. All three had quit the AAP and joined or set up other political parties.

U-TURN ON RESIGNATION TO HAVE NO BEARING

Both Khaira, a two-time MLA from Bholath, and Sandoa, who had also resigned from the membership of the state assembly, have withdrawn their resignations. While Khaira withdrew his resignation letter on October 21, Sandoa followed suit on Tuesday. Sandoa said he withdrew his resignation to avoid another byelection in the state.

“Byelections put a substantial burden on the exchequer. I do not want to be blamed,” he told HT, ducking all questions on his future political plans. AAP leader and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said that Sandoa was not in touch with the party.

As per the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the member can withdraw the resignation any time before it is accepted. However, the withdrawal of resignation by the two legislators will have no bearing on the ongoing disqualification proceedings against them. The disqualification petition against Khaira was filed by the AAP on January 16 under the anti-defection law whereas the one against Sandoa was filed by a party leader. Baldev Singh, who quit the AAP January this year, also took a U-turn on October 16 and returned to the party fold. The Jaitu MLA had not resigned from the membership of the state assembly though.

MANSHAHIA CALLED FOR HEARING ON RESIGNATION

Besides these three, AAP rebel leader Nazar Singh Manshahia, who joined the Congress and resigned from the membership of the state assembly on April 25 this year, has also been called for a personal hearing by Rana KP Singh on December 13 to ascertain that his resignation was “voluntary and genuine”.

Though there was speculation throughout the day that he may also withdraw his resignation, the first-time MLA from Mansa told HT he had not considered this option so far. Manshahia, Baldev and Sandoa had revolted against the AAP leadership after Khaira was unceremoniously removed from the post of the leader of opposition in July 2018 for defying party’s leadership.