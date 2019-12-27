Dist level SITs to be set up in UP for violence-related cases

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 00:58 IST

LUCKNOW The state police headquarters has directed to constitute Special Investigation Teams (SIT) under supervision of additional superintendent of police (ASP) rank officers to ensure proper investigation in all 327 FIRs registered in connection with widespread violence reported in as many as 15 districts. Besides, the police officers have been asked to conduct investigation on merit basis and arrest people only after collecting proper evidence against them.

The order issued by director general of police (DGP) OP Singh dated December 23, 2019 states that all district police chiefs concerned may depute ASP rank officers to supervise investigations in the FIRs related to violence and may constitute SITs under supervision of ASP rank officers.

A senior police official said that the SITs had been constituted in at least two districts, including Kanpur and Meerut, while they were likely to be constituted in five other districts, including Lucknow, Firozabad, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar and Sambhal.

Inspector general (IG) of police, law and order, Praveen Kumar too confirmed that detailed directions had been issued to the police officials of violence- hit districts, including constituting SITs if required. He said the investigators had been told to collect photographs and video footage as well as other evidences to prove people’s involvement in the violence before their arrest.

He added that 1,113 people had already been arrested in connection with different FIRs registered across the state while preventive action had been initiated against 5,558 people.

“At least 288 police personnel were injured in the violence reported in 15 districts since December 19. Of these, at least 61 personnel suffered injuries due to bullets fired from the crowd,” the IG said.

He said about 69 cartridges of non-prohibited bores and 647 bullet shells were recovered from the arrested people or found lying at the places of violent protests. He said that investigation into the violence and arson reported in different districts of the state suggested that anti-social elements present among protestors carried illegal firearms and opened fire at the crowd.

The IG said the miscreants even snatched service pistol of a police inspector during violence in Sambhal district on December 20. Besides, as many as 35 illegal firearms were recovered from Sambhal, Firozabad and Bijnor districts after the violence, he said.

Earlier on Friday, UP director general of police OP Singh had also hinted at the possible involvement of people from West Bengal in the violent protests in Uttar Pradesh.