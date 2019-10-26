Diwali pahats in limbo due to rains, dip in ticket sale

cities

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 21:32 IST

PUNE Economic slowdown and rains are giving sleepless nights to organisers of Diwali pahats. The sales of tickets are down this year and incessant rains are forcing organisers to cancel events which were going to be held in open grounds in the city.

Pahats are synonymous to Diwali festivals where cultural programme which includes classical music or light music, small skits as well as one-act plays are organised.

Satish Desai of Tridal Punyabhushan, said, “These pahats are a great platform for upcoming aspiring artistes and over the years have gained popularity among Punekars.”

“This year two things are affecting our event, economic crisis because of which ticket sales are low and the rain, due to which we will be organising the event on Sunday when Narakchaturdashi is observed,” said Desai.

Another organiser Sunil Mahajan who has in pipeline four different Diwali Pahat events is thinking of cancelling two of them, because of rains. “We have four pahats taking place in various parts of the city, while two of them are in an enclosed area, the ones in open gardens are in limbo for the artistes are now contemplating about performing in the open garden on Padwa if the rains continue,” said Mahajan.

Rajas Upadhya, organiser of SwaraDeepawali, too is organising two Diwali concerts for the first time, one at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch and another at Bhugaon on October 28, but are unsure about the turnout of the audience. “We changed the date of the event to Monday to accommodate maximum people,” he said.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 21:32 IST