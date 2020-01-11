DLF served notice by MCG for pending civic works in DLF phases 1-2-3

cities

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 23:53 IST

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has served a notice to DLF to complete the remaining civic infrastructure work for DLF phases 1, 2 and 3 or transfer the townships to the civic body for executing the work and pay the requisite sum for it, officials said on Saturday.

As per the MCG’s deficiency assessment report, ₹14.12 crore is required to fix shortcomings in DLF Phase 1, ₹9.43 crore for DLF Phase 2 and ₹11.89 crore for DLF Phase 3.

Barring these townships, the MCG took over the remaining privately developed townships of Palam Vihar, Sushant Lok 1, Nirvana Country, South City, Suncity nearly 10 months ago. An MCG review of the three colonies in July 2019 had revealed that only 20% deficiency work has been done in DLF Phase 1, 10% in DLF Phase 2, and 2% in DLF Phase 3.

Developers of Suncity and DLF had opted to fix civic deficiencies themselves instead of transferring the colonies to the MCG and paying them the requisite sum needed to so, an option availed by developers of the remaining colonies three years ago.

All townships barring DLF Phases 1-2-3 were taken over, one by one, by the MCG, from March last year.

“It is also brought to your knowledge that a large number of complaints related to water, sewerage, horticulture, sanitation are being received in this [MCG] office due to non handing over the area to MCG, it is not possible for MCG to do the work in that area.... You are again requested to complete the work as per specification given in the DPR otherwise this office will be bound to execute necessary work on the risk and cost of DLF in the interest of residents of the concerned area,” states the order by Hariom Attri, joint commissioner, MCG.

While DLF officials did not come on record, a senior DLF official privy to the matter said, “Due to the construction ban by the Supreme Court from November and the prevailing weather conditions, we haven’t been able to execute deficiency related work, which primarily involves bituminous work. We are waiting for the minimum temperature to rise above 15 degrees Celsius, after which bituminous work can be restarted.”

Of the cumulative sum of ₹36 crore, nearly 90% of it is being spent to fix roads in the three colonies, some of which had not been re-carpeted since 2010, as stated in the MCG’s 2017 deficiency assessment report of the colonies. The report also highlighted that green belts, community centres and parks were not completed as listed in the original building plans for the three townships in the 1980s while stormwater drains had heavy silt deposition, and sewerage lines were broken at many points.

Around 22,000 people reside in DLF Phase 1, which is spread across 590 acres, 20,000 people live across 488 acres in DLF Phase 2 and in DLF Phase 3, nearly 30,000 people reside across 630 acres.