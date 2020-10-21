DMCH holds online lectures to observe World Iodine Deficiency Day

cities

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:42 IST

Highlighting the importance of Iodine for overall well-being, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) observed ‘World Iodine Deficiency Day’ on Wednesday.

Faculty from the department of endocrinology, DMCH conducted online lectures to create awareness among the public about proper intake of iodine for better health.

Consumption of adequate quantity of iodine is essential for overall well-being, advised Dr Parminder Singh, professor and head of the endocrinology department, DMCH.

Dr Singh said that Iodine is one of the essential dietary minerals that is required in the body for normal thyroid function, growth, and development. If a person suffers from Iodine deficiency, it can lead to a number of health conditions that can even be fatal. “The body does not make iodine, but it is an essential part of your diet. A certain amount of iodine is always required in the body in order to create a vital chemical known as the thyroid hormone,” he said.

Professor of endocrinology, Dr Naveen Mittal said that proper functioning of thyroid hormones affects all the cells in the body and the hormones are also important for the proper development of cells. These hormones play a crucial role in increasing the metabolic rate of the body, regulate the growth of long bones, and help in the development of the brain.

Assistant professor in the department of endocrinology, DMCH, Dr Surabh Arora said, “One of the main sources of iodine is obviously the salt. Apart from salt, milk, and egg yolks are another source of iodine. These are good for children as these provide another essential brain nutrient for them too. Also do not ignore the intake of vegetables and fruits like sweet potato, onion, spinach, banana, and cantaloupe that contains iodine.”