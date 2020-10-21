e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / DMCH holds online lectures to observe World Iodine Deficiency Day

DMCH holds online lectures to observe World Iodine Deficiency Day

The aim to conduct lectures was to create awareness among the public about proper intake of iodine.

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Highlighting the importance of Iodine for overall well-being, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) observed ‘World Iodine Deficiency Day’ on Wednesday.

Faculty from the department of endocrinology, DMCH conducted online lectures to create awareness among the public about proper intake of iodine for better health.

Consumption of adequate quantity of iodine is essential for overall well-being, advised Dr Parminder Singh, professor and head of the endocrinology department, DMCH.

Dr Singh said that Iodine is one of the essential dietary minerals that is required in the body for normal thyroid function, growth, and development. If a person suffers from Iodine deficiency, it can lead to a number of health conditions that can even be fatal. “The body does not make iodine, but it is an essential part of your diet. A certain amount of iodine is always required in the body in order to create a vital chemical known as the thyroid hormone,” he said.

Professor of endocrinology, Dr Naveen Mittal said that proper functioning of thyroid hormones affects all the cells in the body and the hormones are also important for the proper development of cells. These hormones play a crucial role in increasing the metabolic rate of the body, regulate the growth of long bones, and help in the development of the brain.

Assistant professor in the department of endocrinology, DMCH, Dr Surabh Arora said, “One of the main sources of iodine is obviously the salt. Apart from salt, milk, and egg yolks are another source of iodine. These are good for children as these provide another essential brain nutrient for them too. Also do not ignore the intake of vegetables and fruits like sweet potato, onion, spinach, banana, and cantaloupe that contains iodine.”

top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In