Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
3 dupe Ludhiana-based doc of ₹33L, promised his son MD seat, booked

cities Updated: Jan 02, 2020 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police booked three Bengaluru residents for duping a Ludhiana-based doctor of ₹33 lakhs on the pretext of securing admission for his son in doctor of medicine (MD) course at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Pondicherry.

The accused have been identified as Sanjiv Vlyas, partner of A&Z Consultancy, Bengaluru, Chhatri Sood and Shiv Prasad.

In his complaint filed on August 22, 2019, Dr Amarjit Singh Rattan of Rattan Multi Specialty Hospital, Harcharan Nagar, said he came in contact with the accused for admission of his son, Sudeep Rattan, in MD course.

He said the accused neither arranged a seat for his son nor returned his money.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Ballaur Singh, who is investigating the case, said the accused were booked after investigation conducted by senior police officials. “A case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division Number 3 police station. We have launched a manhunt for the arrest of the accused,” the ASI said.

