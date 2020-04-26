Doc, who maintained social distancing, receives a warm welcome

cities

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:02 IST

A 33-year-old doctor from Kalyan, who maintained physical distancing from his wife and four-year-old son for almost a month and sanitised all the areas he had touched in his residential building as he was treating patients, was welcomed with claps and flowers as he returned after being cured of the disease.

The doctor, who works in a private hospital in Dombivli, had tested positive on April 15 and was subsequently admitted at the Neon Covid Hospital set up by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). He had also sent his wife and son to Tata Amantra Housing, a quarantine centre. Both his wife and son returned home on April 18 after testing negative.

Since April 1, the doctor had been taking extra care and measures to avoid infecting others in case he contracted the virus while treating patients. He used to sanitise all the places he visited including lift. When he would return home, he would not even ring the doorbell to maintain safety and then isolate himself in his room and practise complete physical distancing from his family.

“When I returned from work, my wife would follow me to my room and apply sanitiser on the floor. I made sure that my child and wife do not get infected,” he said.

“It was a task to maintain distance from my child. He doesn’t understand all this, but my wife helped me a lot. Similarly the entire building, where I live, observed a complete lockdown with not a single person coming in or going out. My neighbours were very co-operative,” he said adding that he will maintain physical distancing for another 14 days for safety measures.

As due to the measures taken by him, not a single member from his building was exposed to the infection, residents as well as civic staff from nearby building went to the streets, while maintaining social distancing, to welcome him back upon his discharge from the hospital and showered flowers on him.