Ludhiana: Doctors among 100 DMCH staffers quarantined

Updated: May 12, 2020 01:18 IST

Day after a ward boy of the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) tested Covid-19 positive, as many as 100 staff members, including doctors, nurses and para-medical staff, have been quarantined.

The hospital authorities said their testing would be carried out as per the protocol.

The ward boy, 31, a resident of Haibowal, was tested positive on Sunday. Soon after the news broke, panic gripped patients and staffers.

Medical superintendent Dr Ashwani Chaudhary, however, said, “The patients need not fear as 100 staffers of the hospital have been quarantined for testing.”

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “The reports of all the 128 samples sent for testing on Sunday have come out negative, so the total number of positive patients of the district now stands at 135. As many as 109 samples were sent for testing on Monday.”

Eighty rapid response teams conducted screening of 351 residents on Monday, out of which 305 were quarantined, said Dr Bagga.

BDPO NAVDEEP KAUR RECOVERS

As per health department officials, block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Navdeep Kaur, who tested virus positive on April 24, has recovered and she would be discharged soon. The BDPO is daughter of district mandi officer (DMO), Jasbir Kaur, who had also tested positive on April 16 and is still under treatment.