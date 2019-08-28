Doctors ill, filthy Kalwa hospital in Thane to blame: Dean

cities

After five doctors of Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital, known as Kalwa hospital, were detected with dengue, the shabby condition of the hospital was discussed in the general body meeting of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Tuesday.

Earlier, the hospital dean had said the hospital is strewn with garbage and scrap. Dengue spread because of the moth-infested and leaking building, said Sandhya Khadse, dean of the civic-run hospital.

Khadse said, “It is true that five of our doctors were detected with dengue in the past one week, due to the conditions in which they work here. The hospital building is 25 years old. The walls are filled with fungus, ducts are old and cracked. Despite demand for repair work, it has not been undertaken.”

The statement did not go down well with the ruling party and the administration of TMC, who first pointed fingers at each other and then targeted the dean for revealing the condition to the media.

Naresh Mhaske, leader of the opposition, claimed that the administration is solely responsible for the hospital’s condition. “We have approved all proposals related to development of the hospital. How can a dean, who is part of the administration, give such a statement to the media?”

Additional municipal commissioner Sameer Unhale chose to remain mum on the issue and said an inquiry would be initiated into the reason for the hospital’s condition.

