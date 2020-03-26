e-paper
Dombivli man who tested positive attended wedding

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 23:35 IST
Residents of a Dombivli colony are in a state of panic after a 23-year-old man who returned from Turkey tested positive for Covid-19, at the Kasturba Hospital, on Wednesday.

Locals claimed that he was here to attend a family wedding which was held on March 17-18, and might have come in contact with around 1,000 people.

Residents also claimed the man distributed chocolates to the children in the locality.

A person from the locality said, “He came from Turkey on March 8, and was asked to home quarantine for 14 days.

Yet, he attended the wedding and met people. People are now worried about their kids and family.”

Locals also claimed the patient was present at home when the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) staff visited to check on him.

After they left, he roamed around and met his friends. Residents are now demanding action against the man for negligence.

Public relations officer of KDMC, Madhavi Pophale said, “One person from Dombivli tested positive on Wednesday. His family members have been taken to the Kasturba Hospital. Their reports are awaited.”

