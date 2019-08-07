Domestic flyers have to reach Delhi Aiport three hours before departure

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 20:42 IST

New Delhi

Due to increased security in the wake of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi airport operator on Wednesday urged domestic flyers to reach at least three hours in advance and international passengers four hours prior to departure.

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), posted on Twitter: “Attention Flyers: Due to enhanced security arrangements, flyers are requested to reach #DelhiAirport minimum 3 hours in advance for all domestic flights and 4 hours in advance for all international flights. (sic.)”

The operator also said entry to the meet and greet area will be barred from August 10 to August 20.

An airport official said on normal days, passengers are asked to reach the airport at least an hour before their domestic departure and two hours in advance for international flights.

“The time has been increased because even on the approach road, security agencies are thoroughly checking all vehicles entering the airport. This may take passengers a little longer to reach the terminal. Further, stricter frisking may take more time. The minimum time to reach the airport has been increased in order to avoid long queues at the check-in area and during security checks during peak hours,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

A general alert was issued in the national capital on Monday after the Centre scrapped Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 3,000 additional personnel of Delhi Police were deployed at airports, Metro stations, markets, bus terminals, railway stations, shopping malls and important government buildings as a precautionary measure.

Senior Delhi police officers met their counterparts from other states at an interstate coordination meeting on Tuesday at Delhi Police headquarters. A day before, Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik held a high-level review meeting with senior officers.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that secures Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport said passengers need not panic.

“Our teams have tightened security. Some passengers may be asked to step aside and cooperate for stringent baggage check and frisking. They may be asked to take off their shoes, belts and jackets or caps. We request the flyers to cooperate with us for smooth and hassle-free security checks at the airport for their own safety,” said assistant inspector general (CISF) Hemendra Singh.

Singh, however, said strict security measures during this time of the year is usual practice because of Independence Day.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 20:42 IST