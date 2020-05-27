e-paper
Don’t admit asymptomatic patients: Thane civic body to private Covid hospitals

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 00:39 IST
Megha Pol
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has sent notices to the private hospitals dedicated for Covid treatment in the city on Monday, directing them not to admit asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and reserve the beds only for symptomatic patients. If private hospitals are found violating the rule, a case under the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) will be registered against them.

The corporation said the step has been taken to increase the availability of beds in hospitals and put a check on private hospitals from fleecing patients.

The city currently has 2,172 coronavirus cases but the hospitals have been finding it difficult to accommodate the growing number of patients. In the past few days, there have been reports of patients losing their lives owing to the unavailability of beds in hospitals.

RT Kendre, officer on special duty for Covid, said, “As per the data, 70% percent of the positive patients are asymptomatic or have minor symptoms, while 15% patients recover without any medication. Ten percent of the patients, however, suffer from breathlessness or have other symptoms, for which they need to be treated in a hospital. However, we have observed that private hospitals admit patients who have no symptoms and charge them exorbitant fees, leaving symptomatic patients without beds.”

A medical team has been appointed to keep a check on private hospitals and ensure that the orders are followed. The team will pay a visit to each of these hospitals to see if asymptomatic patients are admitted. The team will also have to present a report regularly to the health department.

There are around 700 beds available at these private hospitals, of which 400 have been occupied. But according to a survey by the civic officials, only 150 of these patients are in need of treatment at the hospitals, as the others are asymptomatic, informed Kendre.

“As per the notice, we will register cases under the Epidemic Act and the IPC against such hospitals who admit symptomatic patients. This decision will help increase the number of beds in the city and ensure emergency patients do not suffer and we can control the death rate. The hospitals will also have to discharge the asymptomatic patients if they are admitted. We also appeal the residents and the corporators to support the notice and not to insist on the admission of asymptomatic patients,” said Kendre.

After receiving the notice, 147 asymptomatic patients were discharged on Monday and Tuesday.

