Donations pour in for COVID-19 relief in J&K

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 22:33 IST

Monetary contributions have started pouring in Jammu and Kashmir for fighting deadly coronavirus. Several businessmen on Saturday announced monetary assistance to help the efforts of the administration in the battle against the virus.

Besides, many NGOs and good samaritans are creating awareness of the disease among the poor and giving away free masks and hand sanitisers.

“I have donated ₹10 lakh to the administration in their efforts to provide medical assistance to Covid-19 positive patients. I have also given my ambulance to the Srinagar district administration,” said Hamid Rahim, owner of an automobile company.

Omar Tramboo, another businessman in the valley said he has deposited some amount in the bank accounts of the needy patients. “I believe that the administration should get a bit more serious about the deadly virus,” he said.

Javid Parsa, a young entrepreneur in Srinagar said he distributed over a thousand masks among doctors at various hospitals in the city. “It is the initial stage and we need to get ready for the tough time ahead and keep helping each other,” he said.

Not only businessmen but non-government organisations too have come ahead in making financial help. Bashir Nadwi, chairman of NGO Athrout said he has distributed more than 5000 masks among the needy people. “We will soon be donating Virus Protection Kits (VPK) and oxygen ventilators in hospitals,” he said.

Sheikh Ashiq, president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry said “Our men are reaching out to the people across all districts that are in need of help. We are providing them with essential commodities and medical assistance.”

While the general secretary of J&K Hoteliers Club Tariq Ghani has given 67 hotels to the administration which is being used as quarantine centres. It includes hotels in Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Jammu, Katra, Patnitop and Srinagar. “We offered the hotels to the administration without charging any fee from them. In this hour, we need to stand together during the unparalleled coronavirus crisis,” he said