Dr Narayan Kshirsagar no more

cities

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 20:20 IST

PUNE: Prominent city surgeon Dr Narayan R Kshirsagar, who died here on Friday, was cremated at the Tulsiram burning ghat, Koregaon Park, on Saturday in the presence of a number of followers of the spiritual leader Osho.

Dr Kshirsagar, 67, was also known by his sanyas name Swami Narayan Bharati. He was accorded a ‘death celebration’ at the burning ghats in keeping with the tradition set by Osho.

Last rites as per Hindu tradition were also performed at the cremation.

A popular doctor in the city, Dr Kshirsagar was known for his excellent diagnosis, generosity and kindness towards his patients.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 20:20 IST