Dreaded criminal Khan Mubarak to be shifted to Sitapur jail

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:27 IST

LUCKNOW The UP government on Tuesday ordered shifting of notorious gangster, Khan Mubarak, from the Lucknow district jail to the Sitapur district jail.

In a government order issued by special secretary, Suresh Kumar Pandey on Tuesday, the government directed that Mubarak be shifted to the Sitapur jail on the basis of STF’s report.

Recently, former cabinet minister Azam Khan, along with his wife and son were also shifted to Sitapur jail from Rampur. This district administration had cited security reasons for it.

Khan Mubarak was arrested by the UP STF on July 22, 2017, after an encounter in Lucknow’s PGI area.

He was considered as underworld don Chhota Rajan’s close aide and the STF had claimed that he was planning something big in the city.

Mubarak had over 22 criminal cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and loot registered against him since 2006. The gangster was associated with the Chhota Rajan gang since 2007 and had committed several murders and extorted money from contractors, businessmen and politicians at his master’s behest, the STF had claimed.

Mubarak was also wanted in a sensational murder of his own aide Sher Alam alias ‘Sheru’ in Ambedkarnagar in 2016. He had killed Sheru to frame his arch-rival Jugran Mehndi in a fake case and was on the run after police probe exposed his criminal conspiracy behind the crime, claimed STF.