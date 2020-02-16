Drive to curb noise pollution: Police receive 835 complaints of loud music

cities

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 21:28 IST

So far, Lucknow tops list with 106 complaints

LUCKNOW Forty hours after a drive to curb noise pollution was launched across the state, the UP police received 835 complaints related to loudspeakers and DJs till 4pm on Sunday on Dial 112 (the state police emergency response centre).

Lucknow topped the list with 106 people registering their complaints since the launch of the drive to curb noise pollution during Board examinations (February 15 to March 31).

Ghaziabad recorded 78 complaints, Kanpur City 54, Pratapgarh 52 and Agra 38, said additional director general of police (ADGP) Asim Arun, in a press statement.

“We will monitor from which area frequent complaints were made. Police will be asked to take strict action against frequent offenders. If necessary, their permit and licence will be cancelled,” he said.

Pravin Saini, a citizen, said this drive will not only help examinees but also benefit heart patients, pregnant women and elderly people.

Board examinees can dial 112, if they are unable to study due to noise pollution. They can also complain to the police on twitter and facebook, if noise pollution is hampering their studies, said police.

Following directions of director general of police (DGP) Hitesh Chandra Awasthy, the UP police had decided to launch a drive between February 15 and March 31 to curb noise pollution by restricting use of loudspeakers/public address systems at public and private locations across the state.

The police said 100 metres area around educational institutions was declared as ‘silence zones’. They said as per court directives, loudspeakers or public address systems should not be used between 10pm and 6am.

ADGP Asim Arun said if a complaint is made on 112, a PRV vehicle will visit the place and ask people concerned to stop playing the loudspeaker. However, if they refuse, legal action will be taken against them, he added.