Driver, conductor killed, 5 passengers injured as truck hits stationary ST bus

cities

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 19:50 IST

PUNE: A truck rammed into a stationary state transport (ST) bus in Sutarwadi, Pashan on Tuesday morning killing the bus driver and conductor. A local court remanded the truck driver to judicial custody on Tuesday and sent him to Yerawada Central Jail. Five passengers were also injured in the accident.

The deceased driver was identified as Mohan Uttam Bandal and conductor as Shankar Chandrakant Chavan. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested the truck driver identified as Rajiv Sundaram Gandhi, 36, a resident of Viluppuram district of Tamil Nadu.

While the bus was heading from Mumbai to Bhor, the truck was going to Mumbai from Tamil Nadu.

“One of the deceased was lying under the bus fixing a tyre while the other was standing near the stationary vehicle and helping him when the truck hit the back of the bus. Injured passengers required stitches,” said assistant inspector (API) Shashikant Dendage of Hinjewadi police station. One of the front tyres of the bus got flat near Hotel Rangla Punjab around 5:15 am on Tuesday, according to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

While Bandal was killed on the spot, Chavan sustained grievous injuries and succumbed under treatment. A complaint was lodged by Bandal’s son Abhijeet Mohan Bandal, 25, a resident of Bhor, Pune. Bandal was taken to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital for post-mortem and Chavan to a private hospital where he was declared dead under treatment. A case under Sections 279, 304(a), 337, 338, 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Hinjewadi police station against Gandhi. Dendage is investigating the case.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 19:50 IST