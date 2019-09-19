Drizzle brings coolest day of month in Gurugram

cities

Gurugram The lowest maximum temperature so far this month was recorded on Thursday, at 31.7 degrees Celsius, a drop of four units from Wednesday’s maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the IMD, Thursday’s temperature was also around two degrees Celsius below the normal temperature for this time of the year.

Light and scattered drizzle was reported in the city on Thursday morning, which ensured pleasant weather throughout the day. The drizzle and winds, blowing at a speed of 10 kmph, helped bring the temperature down, said meteorologists.

“The sky was partially cloudy, which lowered the temperature by a few degrees Celsius. Predominant winds from the southeast direction were blowing, which carried humidity and caused rainfall,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, a senior scientist with the IMD.

Before Thursday, the maximum temperature recorded on most days was above 35 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.

According to experts, a partially cloudy sky and light rainfall are likely in the national capital region (NCR) for the next few days. However, rainfall is likely to be scattered, and hence, may not do much to reduce the temperature further, an IMD spokesperson said.

“The maximum temperature over the next three to four days would be around 34 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said, adding that the wind speed is also likely to reduce to four-five kmph.

The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 25.1 degrees Celsius and saw a fall of around a degree from Wednesday’s minimum temperature. As per the IMD’s prediction, the minimum temperature is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius over the next three to four days.

The air quality of the city was in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday, with a reading of 78 in the Central Pollution Control Board’s air quality index (AQI) monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11. The AQI on Wednesday was also ‘satisfactory’, with a reading of 90.

Experts said that the AQI is likely to remain in the upper-end of the satisfactory category on Friday due to the winds. It is likely that the AQI would deteriorate to ‘moderate’ level next week, they said.

