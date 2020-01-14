e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Cities / Drone spotted near border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, returns to Pakistan after BSF firing

Drone spotted near border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, returns to Pakistan after BSF firing

The incident took place at 8.30pm on Monday when the drone entered from Pakistan to Gajal village, 500 metres in Indian territory; villagers say it flew over the village outskirts for a few minutes

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A drone was spotted flying near a border village of Tarn Taran district on Monday night, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to open fire.

The incident took place at 8.30pm when the drone entered from Pakistan to Gajal village, 500 metres in Indian territory from the barbed wire fencing at the border.

According to villagers, the drone flew on the outskirts of the village for a few minutes. “Soon after noticing it, BSF personnel opened fire following which the drone returned towards Pakistan,” said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer leader of the village.

A BSF official of the 116 Battalion said, “Light emitting objects were seen, apparently coming from the Pakistan side. Our troops immediately opened around 100 shots. A search operation is still on in the area.”

The drone was spotted near border outpost number 171.

The sighting came three days after Punjab Police busted a narco-terror module by seizing two sophisticated China-made drones and arresting an army naik and two smugglers of weapons and narcotics.

The seizure, resulting from targeted and intelligence-led search operations, included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and a magazine of an INSAS rifle.

top news
Supreme Court seals fate of 2 death-row convicts in Delhi gang rape case
Supreme Court seals fate of 2 death-row convicts in Delhi gang rape case
What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea
What Delhi gang rape victim’s mother said after SC rejected convicts’ plea
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Mitchell Starc sends back Iyer; India five down
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Mitchell Starc sends back Iyer; India five down
On Satya Nadella’s CAA remark, BJP MP says ‘literate needs to be educated’
On Satya Nadella’s CAA remark, BJP MP says ‘literate needs to be educated’
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Cong shifts gear in anti-CAA protest. Here’s why this move is significant
Kohinoor of Mustangs: Iconic Ford muscle car sells for $3.74 million at auction
Kohinoor of Mustangs: Iconic Ford muscle car sells for $3.74 million at auction
Bezos to be greated by an anti-trust probe, protest by traders in India
Bezos to be greated by an anti-trust probe, protest by traders in India
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
Watch: MoS Defence Shripad Naik backs Army Chief Naravane’s PoK remark
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities