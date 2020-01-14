Drone spotted near border village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, returns to Pakistan after BSF firing

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:46 IST

A drone was spotted flying near a border village of Tarn Taran district on Monday night, prompting the Border Security Force (BSF) to open fire.

The incident took place at 8.30pm when the drone entered from Pakistan to Gajal village, 500 metres in Indian territory from the barbed wire fencing at the border.

According to villagers, the drone flew on the outskirts of the village for a few minutes. “Soon after noticing it, BSF personnel opened fire following which the drone returned towards Pakistan,” said Kuldeep Singh, a farmer leader of the village.

A BSF official of the 116 Battalion said, “Light emitting objects were seen, apparently coming from the Pakistan side. Our troops immediately opened around 100 shots. A search operation is still on in the area.”

The drone was spotted near border outpost number 171.

The sighting came three days after Punjab Police busted a narco-terror module by seizing two sophisticated China-made drones and arresting an army naik and two smugglers of weapons and narcotics.

The seizure, resulting from targeted and intelligence-led search operations, included drone batteries, custom-made drone containers, two walkie-talkie sets, Rs 6.22 lakh, believed to be proceeds of drugs, and a magazine of an INSAS rifle.