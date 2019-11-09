Drones, additional police force keep watch after Ayodhya verdict

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:14 IST

New Delhi

Delhi Police’s cyber cell on Saturday said they are keeping a strict watch on social media in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict and have identified at least a dozen “Pakistan based” Twitter handles that posted content that “could have promoted disharmony and enmity between communities”.

Senior officers from the cyber cell said they have initiated action to stop social media users from accessing the ‘suspect’ Twitter handles.

On Saturday after the verdict, Delhi Police used drones for surveillance in “sensitive localities”. Delhi police spokesperson, Anil Mittal, said that in addition to the additional deployment, around 26 extra companies were deployed to bolster the strength and visibility in sensitive localities.

“Arrangements were made particularly to cover vulnerable areas that house mixed population and places of worship. Drones were used to monitor situation in sensitive and vulnerable pockets. All police control vans, emergency response vehicles and ‘Raftaar’ motorcycle patrolling teams were also on alert to maximise efficiency,” he said, confirming no violence or preventive arrests had taken place till late Saturday evening.

Hours after it was announced on Friday night that the Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on Ayodhya land dispute case, Delhi Police had issued prohibitory orders imposing Section 144 CrPC (restricting assembly of more than four people to stage demonstration of carrying weapons, sticks or torches, use of any drone or unmanned aerial vehicle and prohibiting printing, circulation or dissemination of any communally sensitive material in any media).

Mittal said they had made elaborate security arrangements in the wake of the judgment. “All district deputy commissioners of police were alerted on Friday night and were asked to mobilise maximum staff for covering vulnerable areas. Prohibitory orders were issued against unlawful assemblies and certain types of unlawful activity in order to maintain public order,” he added.

The spokesperson also appealed to citizens to maintain peace. “Senior officers, including police commissioner Amulya Patnaik, conducted rounds to check the ground reality specially in areas of mixed population, including in the Walled City,” Mittal said.

Delhi police’s Parakram vans were also deployed outside religious sites, important government buildings, offices and monuments. Police teams on field also remained in contact with ‘Aman Committees’ comprising police officers, members of political parties and residents from various communities, the officer said.

Security at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International airport and Delhi Metro was also significantly tightened. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Saturday nabbed a man at IGI airport trying to board a flight to Goa with ten live rounds. Dog squads and bomb detection teams also increased the frequency of anti-sabotage checks and vehicles approaching the airport were scanned at multiple check points.

Likewise, security at the railway stations were also stepped up and trains coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh were watched closely by security personnel. “Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police were told to watch closely for any suspects. People arriving from trains were under scanner so that no miscreant goes unnoticed,” said a police officer.