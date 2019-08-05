Drowning at Pandavkada: Two days on, 18-year-old’s body found at Belapur

cities

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 23:50 IST

The NRI police on Monday found the body of 18-year-old Neha Dama, who had drowned in a stream with three others near Pandavkada waterfalls in Kharghar on Saturday.

While the bodies of Neha Jain, 19; and college students Arti Nair, 18, and Shweta Nand, 19, were recovered on the same day, Neha Dama’s body was found around 11.30am at Belapur Reti Bunder. It was sent to the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation hospital for post mortem and later handed over to her family.

Tanveer Sheikh, senior police inspector, NRI police station, said, “The Kharghar police had alerted us and we had informed the fishermen and coastguards around the area.” Padmja Sinha

First Published: Aug 05, 2019 23:50 IST