Drug addicts attack police team in Sirsa

cities

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 22:34 IST

Several policemen have been injured as drug peddlers attacked a police team which had gone to Dadu village in Sirsa district to urge people to stay indoors as part of a campaign.

The police have registered a case and arrested eight persons so far. Teams have been formed to nab the other accused, an official said.

While sharing information, station house officer of Kalanwali police station Om Prakash said, “Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharampal Singh and ASI Amritpal Singh with their team reached Dadu village for an awareness campaign when some youths attacked the police party with sticks. The police have arrested eight persons in this regard and other accused will be arrested soon.”

ASI Dharampal Singh said that the youths who are drug addicts attacked him and other policemen.

“I fell unconscious after they attacked me with a stick. I have given a written complaint in the matter,” said Dharampal Singh who is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Sirsa.

Muslim youths attacked for not turning off lights on PM’s appeal

Four persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly attacking four Muslim youths in Jind, as they did not turn off the lights to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, said police.

The police have arrested the main accused, Sanjay, and his three accomplices of the same village.

In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Khan said that he along with other his neighbours were lighting diyas to support PM’s call on Sunday night.

“One of the lights in my house was on at that time. Few youths had hurled abuses at me and my family members. Then a group of people attacked me and when my neighbours intervened, the accused attacked them as well.” he added.

DIG-cum-SP of Jind, Ashwin Shenvi said that they have arrested four youths under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.