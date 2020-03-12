Drug smuggler with Pak links held, 10kg heroin recovered

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:33 IST

The Amritsar police on Thursday recovered 10kg of heroin buried in a field across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak border near Kakkar village under Ajnala sub-division.

The seizure was made after the arrest of Davinder Singh, 35, of Manawala village under Baba Bakala sub-division. Police said that Davinder and his accomplices, who are yet to be identified, were in contact with some Pakistan-based smugglers used to receive heroin consignments from across the border.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused used to send their aides in tractors and earthmoving machines under the guise of tilling farmers’ land between the barbed fence and the zero line, said the police.

Addressing a press conference, inspector general (IG) of police, border range, SPS Parmar said Davinder was arrested from the outskirt of Kakkar village following a tip-off. On being questioned, Davinder disclosed that the heroin was buried across the barbed fence, he said.

Police said Davinder has confessed to having links with Pakistani drug smugglers.

A team led by deputy superintendent of police, Attari, Gurpartap Singh Sahota conducted a search across the fence with the help of Border Security Force officials and recovered the contraband.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Vikramjit Singh Duggal said: “More arrests are likely during the investigation. We are also working to identity those who were being hired by the accused to till the land of farmers across the fence. Some farmers whose land is across the fence might also be involved in the racket.”

A case under Sections 21, 22, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act, Sections 3, 34, and 20 of Indian Passport Act, and Sections 14 of Foreigners Act has been registered at the Lopoke police station.

The Amritsar rural police have recovered 83kg heroin in the past 11 months.