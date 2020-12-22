e-paper
Drugs worth ₹1.13 crore seized from car in Thane district, 2 held

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:53 IST
Faisal Tandel
The Thane Rural police found 1.7kg of mephedrone and 1.7kg brown sugar (low-quality heroin) worth ₹1.13 crore in the vehicle.
The Thane Rural police, local branch, arrested two people and seized 1.7kg of mephedrone and 1.7kg brown sugar (low-quality heroin) worth ₹1.13 crore. The accused were arrested with the consignment near Padgha in Thane district. The police are trying to establish if the drugs were for a New Year party.

Police arrested Jahid Hanif Shaikh, 30, a resident of Bhiwandi, and Ishwar Mishra, 39, a native of Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

The patrolling team spotted a car parked along the highway near Savad Naka towards Pisa Dam. Suspecting something amiss, the team went and checked the car. “We check the car and found 1.70kg brown sugar and 1.7kg mephedrone worth ₹11,379,500 and a digital weighing machine. We also seized the vehicle they were driving,” said a police officer.

A case has been registered at Padgha police station under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. “We are investigating the link of the supply chain,” said Suresh Manore, senior inspector, local crime branch, Thane Rural police.

