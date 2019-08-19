IMD forecasts dry spell for Maharashtra till August-end

pune

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:51 IST

After a spell of heavy rain in the isolated pockets of Maharashtra, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a dry spell till August-end across the state.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, IMD Pune, said “There is no strong monsoon system present in the state as a result of which it is likely to face dry spell with light to very light rainfall in the isolated pockets.”

IMD has forecast that the maximum temperature in Pune is likely to remain between 30-31 degrees Celsius for this week. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Pune received “traces” of rain and adjoining areas like Kolhapur and Mahabaleshwar received 1.0 mm and 4.0 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Vidarbha and Marathwada have been facing severe drought and as a result of water scarcity, farmers have been uprooting existing crops. According to Kashyapi, the long dry spell would badly hit the Marathwada region which is already facing monsoon rainfall deficiency of 22 per cent as on August 19.

IMD officials said that the state should be prepared to deal with the situation.

As a result of pending approval of the directorate general of civil aviation (DGCA), the cloud seeding project in parched Marathwada is yet to start.

Satish Khadke, divisional commissioner, Aurangabad, “We are likely to get the clearance from the directorate general of civil aviation and other clearances till August 19 (Monday evening). So we will declare the cloud seeding schedule accordingly.”

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 21:45 IST