DTCP refuses completion certificate to Malibu Towne over violations

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:04 IST

Gurugram:

The department of town and country planning has refused to grant completion certificate to Malibu Towne, a residential colony on Sohna Road, on account of alleged violations of the layout plan and illegal construction.

DTCP officials said directions have been given to the developer to remove these deficiencies and apply for the completion certificate again.

A completion certificate is granted to certify that a developer has completed all works and laid services in a colony as per the plan. A developer, after obtaining it, has to take care of the colony for five years after which it can be handed over to a government agency for maintenance.

The department said Malibu Estate Pvt Ltd had applied for a completion certificate in 2017. A detailed check by officials revealed that the developer had not obtained occupancy certificate for four community buildings despite extension given by the department to amend violations, it said.

The department listed violations such as construction of an office and sewage treatment plant in green belt, a telephone exchange and water works in green area and similar illegal constructions.

The department has asked the developer to submit a certificate stating that the profit earned from this project was not more than 15%, which is part of the licence conditions.

“A number of complaints pertaining to these matters have been lodged with the department and after inspection, several irregularities were found after which completion was refused,” Sanjeev Mann, senior town planner, said.

Mann said that for a plotted colony to be handed over to MCG or any other government agency for maintenance, obtaining a completion certificate was a must. “A completion certificate means all services and infrastructure have been laid and the colony can be taken over for maintenance. Without it, the handover can’t happen,” he said.

MCG had recently sought information from the department regarding the status of infrastructure and services in Malibu Towne colony for taking over its maintenance.

Vijay Shivnath, a member of the volunteer group managing the colony, said that there were several deficiencies in the colony but many of these are minor and could be overcome if the department and developer work in unison. “It is important that the colony gets a completion certificate soon so that it can be transferred to MCG and get integrated with the large civic system of the city,” he said.

A representative of Malibu Estate Pvt Ltd did not reply to phone calls and a message seeking a response in the matter.