DTCP to survey newer sectors for 24-metre roads

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 21:10 IST

Gurugram The department of town and country planning (DTCP) will conduct a feasibility survey of the entire road network in developing sectors to find a way for constructing the 24-metre roads in sectors 58 to 115. The department has been asked to conduct the survey and look into various solutions for building roads in new sectors by the chief minister, during a meeting held with the real estate developers at the PWD rest house on Wednesday.

DTCP officials said that a detailed survey of the entire road network, particularly with respect to the possibility of constructing 24-metre roads, will be conducted. “We will find out how much land is required for the construction of these roads, whether this land is planned or unplanned. Are there encroachments existing on this land and whether commercial activities are being carried on this land?” a senior official, who preferred anonymity, said.

After the survey is conducted, the department will form a committee or multiple committees, including developers, to execute the plan for construction of these roads. “The options are multiple — a group of developers can come together and build the road in their sector for which they can either be paid or the EDC reduced accordingly; the landowners can also be given Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to acquire land for the roads,” said another official privy to the matter, further stating that in some cases, acquisition of land could also be considered.

Transferable Development Rights are given to a landowner, in lieu of money, if he/she surrenders the land to the government for an infrastructure project or other public purposes. These can also be monetized, by selling the same to a developer, who can then use these to build projects.

It may be noted that a sector-wise survey was earlier conducted by the DTCP to identify the land required in sectors 58 to 115 for building the 24-metre roads, the issue has been raised by developers and residents of new sectors multiple times.

Real estate developers, who attended the meeting with the CM, said that although a number of licences have been issued and projects completed, they could not offer possession because of non-existent roads. “A major problem is that landowners are given TDR, which are valid for only two years, after which these have to be renewed. We have asked the government to increase the time period. Otherwise, where will the landowner go if these are not utilised within two years?” said Praveen Jain, vice-chairman, National Real Estate Development Council (Naredco).

RS Bhath, district town planner said that matter of 24-metre roads is being taken up on a priority and a survey would be conducted to assess the situation. “We will work with the stakeholders and resolve the issue of 24-metre roads,” he said.