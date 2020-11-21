e-paper
DU special cut-off on Monday evening, two more lists if seats stay vacant

DU special cut-off on Monday evening, two more lists if seats stay vacant

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

New Delhi: Delhi University (DU) on Saturday announced that it will release a special cut-off list for admission to several undergraduate courses in its colleges by Monday evening and two more lists, if required, to fill up the vacant seats.

The university had last week postponed the special cut-off, scheduled to be released on November 18, after some officials tested Covid-19 positive. Officials said admissions under the special cut-off will begin on Tuesday. The last date of submission of fees to complete the admission process under the this list is November 27.

According to university guidelines, only those who could not take admission in the last five lists will be considered under the special cut-off. “An applicant who has cancelled his or her admission in the fifth cut-off will not be eligible to apply. Applicants who are already admitted in any course/ college, including the non-collegiate women’s education board (NCWEB), will not be eligible for the special cut-off,” the university said in a notification.

Besides, two more cut-offs may be announced if seats there are vacant seats. As many as 67,781 out of 70,000 available undergraduate seats have already been filled under the first five cut-off lists. If the two lists will be released, admissions under the sixth cut-off will start on December 2, and on December 4 under the seventh one.

